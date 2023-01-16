The global elite are filling the skies with their private jets today on the way to another edition of the World Economic Forum in Davos where they will lecture the rest of us on conservation.

Of course, you can't have a get-together of the elite without Christine Lagarde and she is all over the agenda this year. The event starts tomorrow and there's a surprising lack of US participation this year in what is perhaps a sign that jet-setting adventures in the Swiss alps aren't sending the right message with a recession on the horizon.

The action gets underway on Tuesday:

0730 GMT/0230 ET - ECB's Centeno

1015 GMT/0515 ET - Chinese vice-premier Liu He

1500 GMT/1000 ET - Spanish PM Sanchez

Wednesday:

0915 GMT/0415 ET - ECB's Villeroy

1445 GMT/0915 ET - German chancellor Scholz

Yellen will meet with Chinese vice-premier Liu He

Thursday:

1030 GMT/0530 ET - ECB's Lagarde on Finding Europe's New Growth

1400 GMT/0900 ET - ECB's Knot

Friday:

0800 GMT/0400 ET - SNB's Jordan

1000 GMT/0500 ET - ECB's Lagarde, IMF's Georgieva

1000 GMT/0500 ET - BOJ's Kuroda on CNBC (a day after the BOJ decision)

Despite the event being in Europe, all eyes will be on Asia as this is the first western trip from a high-level Chinese delegation since covid-zero. Kuroda could also have some questions to answer after a BOJ meeting tomorrow that could be pivotal.