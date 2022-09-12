The Japan PPI has been feeding into higher consumer prices, but the Bank of Japan is still viewing higher consumer inflation as transitory. The next Bank of Japan meeting is next week, September 21 (Wed.) & 22 (Thurs.). No policy change is expected.

Not noted on the pic below is consumer sentiment data due from Australia:

  • the weekly survey (from ANZ Roy Morgan) is due at 2330 GMT (prior 86.1)
  • the Westpac monthly survey is due at 0030 GMT (prior -3% m/m)

Also today is the monthly business survey from National Australia Bank.

Economic calendar in Asia 13 September 2022

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the consensus median expected.

I’ve noted data for New Zealand and Australia with text as the similarity of the little flags can sometimes be confusing.