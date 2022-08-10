The data agenda ahead is not of much interest. There is data from Australia for consumer inflation expectations. These have run away to the topside. The Reserve Bank of Australia will be wary of such expectations becoming entrenched. The drop in petrol (gasoline) prices should be reflected in today's result though, helping to drag the number down a little. Regardless, the RBA is on a rate hike path, a50bp move higher for the cash rate is expected at their next meeting, September 6.

Also on the calendar today, not shown in the pic, is GDP data from Singapore for Q2 2022, due at 0000 GMT:

expected 0.8% q/q, prior 0.1%

expected 3.7% y/y, prior 4.8%

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the consensus median expected.