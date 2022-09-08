Data from New Zealand will kick off the data agenda for the session. The focus is later on Chinese inflation for August. So far the CPI has stayed in a comfortable range for the People's Bank of China, the Bank is signalling further monetary stimulus is still to come as the economy battles various headwinds including ongoing COVID restrictions, a collapsed property sector and power disruptions.

