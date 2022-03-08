2145 GMT New Zealand Manufacturing Activity for Q4 2021
2215 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe speaking, preview here:
2330 GMT Australia – Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for March
Says WPAC:
- Sentiment is likely to be buffeted by several factors in March including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and severe flooding across much of Australia’s eastern seaboard.
2350 GMT - Japan Q4 GDP (final)
And, China inflation data for February is due at 0130 GMT:
- The times in the left-most column are GMT.
- The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result.
- The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is what is the consensus median expected.