Here's a look at the US economic calendar for next week:

January 29: Treasury quarterly financing estimates

Treasury quarterly financing estimates January 30: Dallas Fed, FHFA house prices, Case-Shiller, and Conference Board consumer confidence

Dallas Fed, FHFA house prices, Case-Shiller, and Conference Board consumer confidence January 31: FOMC decision, quarterly refunding announcement, JOLTS and the ADP employment report

FOMC decision, quarterly refunding announcement, JOLTS and the ADP employment report February 1: Chicago PMI, Challenger job cut report, jobless claims, nonfarm productivity, construction spending, ISM Manufacturing

Chicago PMI, Challenger job cut report, jobless claims, nonfarm productivity, construction spending, ISM Manufacturing February 2: Nonfarm payrolls, unemployment rate, average hourly earnings, University of Michigan consumer sentiment final, factory orders.

The market is pricing in 133 bps in Fed cuts this year ahead of the data.

For more, check out the economic calendar.