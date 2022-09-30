While Putin celebrates with a concert in Russia, some other comments from officials from around the globe are trickling in.

France's Macron.

Strongly condemns Russian annexation moves in Ukraine

annexation moves in Ukraine market a serious violation of both international law and Ukrainian sovereignty

US Secretary of State Blinken:

US has not seen to date Russia take any action that suggests it is contemplating use of nuclear weapons

NATO's Stoltenberg:

largest annexation of European territory since World War II

NATO allies do not recognize any of this territory as part of Russia

these lands are Ukrainian

2nd time Russia has taken Ukrainian land by force

our commitment to support Ukraine is unchanged

NATO is not party to the conflict

this is most serious escalation since start of war

Putin has utterly failed in his strategic objectives

NATO allies in support Ukraine's right to choose its own path

focus now is on providing immediate support to Ukraine

called on Putin to end war. He is responsible for starting it

Ukraine has right to retake Ukrainian territory

nuclear war can never be fought

if we let Putin when in Ukraine it will be catastrophic for Ukraine, dangerous for US