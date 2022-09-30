While Putin celebrates with a concert in Russia, some other comments from officials from around the globe are trickling in.
France's Macron.
- Strongly condemns Russian annexation moves in Ukraine
- annexation moves in Ukraine market a serious violation of both international law and Ukrainian sovereignty
US Secretary of State Blinken:
- US has not seen to date Russia take any action that suggests it is contemplating use of nuclear weapons
NATO's Stoltenberg:
- largest annexation of European territory since World War II
- NATO allies do not recognize any of this territory as part of Russia
- these lands are Ukrainian
- 2nd time Russia has taken Ukrainian land by force
- our commitment to support Ukraine is unchanged
- NATO is not party to the conflict
- this is most serious escalation since start of war
- Putin has utterly failed in his strategic objectives
- NATO allies in support Ukraine's right to choose its own path
- focus now is on providing immediate support to Ukraine
- called on Putin to end war. He is responsible for starting it
- Ukraine has right to retake Ukrainian territory
- nuclear war can never be fought
- if we let Putin when in Ukraine it will be catastrophic for Ukraine, dangerous for US