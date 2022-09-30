While Putin celebrates with a concert in Russia, some other comments from officials from around the globe are trickling in.

France's Macron.

  • Strongly condemns Russian annexation moves in Ukraine
  • annexation moves in Ukraine market a serious violation of both international law and Ukrainian sovereignty

US Secretary of State Blinken:

  • US has not seen to date Russia take any action that suggests it is contemplating use of nuclear weapons

NATO's Stoltenberg:

  • largest annexation of European territory since World War II
  • NATO allies do not recognize any of this territory as part of Russia
  • these lands are Ukrainian
  • 2nd time Russia has taken Ukrainian land by force
  • our commitment to support Ukraine is unchanged
  • NATO is not party to the conflict
  • this is most serious escalation since start of war
  • Putin has utterly failed in his strategic objectives
  • NATO allies in support Ukraine's right to choose its own path
  • focus now is on providing immediate support to Ukraine
  • called on Putin to end war. He is responsible for starting it
  • Ukraine has right to retake Ukrainian territory
  • nuclear war can never be fought
  • if we let Putin when in Ukraine it will be catastrophic for Ukraine, dangerous for US