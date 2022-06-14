Obviously oil is a prime consideration for US President Biden to make the trip to Saudi Arabia and meet with the Crown Prince.

The administration have been very coy about admitting this though. Finally the White House Press Sec confirming, but still hedging:

"Of course, he will be - they will discuss energy with the Saudi government. I think what I’m trying to say is to look at this trip as it being only about oil is not — it would be simply wrong to do that."

Biden heads to Saudi Arabia on July 15 & 16