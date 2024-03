Gaza Strip

More pressure needs to be applied to Hamas to end the conflict

Anarchy reigns in parts of Gaza

Major ground operation in Rafah would be a mistake

It's not looking good here but it's not hopeless. Wars tend to end quickly and hopefully there is a break through soon. That said, the oil market isn't minding this, up another $1.73 to $82.71. It would certainly be a sell-the-news reaction on a peace deal but I don't know if it would be worth more than $3-4.