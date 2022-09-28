Deese was blunt earlier, saying he does not anticipate the need for a global accord to adjust currency values.

Deese referring to the 'Plaza Accrod' that drove the USD lower in the back half of the 1980s (the agreement was reached on September 22 1985).

Bloomberg carry a piece recapping his comments:

The USD has traded more strongly again in Asia today.

usd dxy 28 September 2022