In perhaps the understatement of the year, the White House is saying they do not want to see the conflict in the middle east escalate and that it has no comment on reports on Israel and Iran development.

Although it is obvious the comment, the US does not want to be associated with escalating tensions with Iran.Israel lobbing some missiles toward Iran is one thing. If the US is lobbing rockets at the same time, that would not be good from a "hope for peace and de-escalation standpoint"