  • Biden administration has prepared export controls date Russian companies with alleged military ties
  • Export controls are intended to deny Russians access to global tech including electronics and computer sources
  • Actions to be enacted if Russia further invades

Meanwhile UK's Johnson and France's Macron are saying:

  • Agreed they needed to continue to work in lockstep to target Russian individuals and entities bankrolling Pres. Putin's aggressive approach
  • Russia's actions don't just threaten Ukraine's sovereignty, but are a blatant attack on freedom and democracy