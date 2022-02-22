- Biden administration has prepared export controls date Russian companies with alleged military ties
- Export controls are intended to deny Russians access to global tech including electronics and computer sources
- Actions to be enacted if Russia further invades
Meanwhile UK's Johnson and France's Macron are saying:
- Agreed they needed to continue to work in lockstep to target Russian individuals and entities bankrolling Pres. Putin's aggressive approach
- Russia's actions don't just threaten Ukraine's sovereignty, but are a blatant attack on freedom and democracy