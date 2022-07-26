White House economic adviser Deese.

Listening to Deese is like taking advice on the economy from a trashy tabloid. Get this:

In consumer categories, spending is holding up but composition is changing, less spending on services

A number of companies in the economy may have over ordered on inventory

Enacting deficit reduction at this time would be complementary to what the Fed is trying to do

Nothing of insight here. And he hasn't acknowledged that services make up around two-thirds of the economy, less spending depending here is a worry indeed.

On Oil:

Says there are no plans to continue with strategic petroleum reserve releases beyond the originally scheduled 6-month period.