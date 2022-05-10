We don't think that China's covid-zero policy is sustainable considering the behaviour of the virus

We know a lot about the virus now, we have better tools, it's time for a shift

The WHO has been criticized for being overly-deferential to China so either this is a direct challenge or it's the WHO giving cover to China who is planning to shift anyway.

In any case, China moving away from covid-zero would be hugely-consequential for global growth. Dare I say it could be the single-biggest headline of 2022, so watch it very carefully.