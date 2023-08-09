The price action is somewhat limited so far today. The PIP range for the major currency pairs shows

EURUSD 19 pips.

GBPUSD 23 pips.

USDJPY 31pips.

USDCHF 16 pips.

USDCAD 18 pips.

AUDUSD 23 pips.

NZDUSD 22 pips.

All are 30% of the normal range for the pair over the last month of trading.

Is there hope for some action later?

If t you look at the economic calendar, don't get your hopes up.

In Europe:

GBP: There is a tentative schedule for a 10-year bond auction with a yield of 4.60 and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.7.

EUR: Germany also has a tentative 10-year bond auction lined up with a yield of 2.64 and a bid-to-cover ratio of 1.9.

IN the U.S. and Canada:

8:30am (CAD): Canada will release its monthly Building Permits data, which is expected to show a decline of 2.1%, compared to a previous increase of 10.5%.

10:30am (USD): The U.S. will announce its Crude Oil Inventories, with an expected increase of 2.1 million barrels, a significant change from the previous decrease of 17.0 million barrels.

1:01pm (USD): The U.S. has scheduled a 10-year bond auction with a yield of 3.86 and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.5.

New Zealand will release their inflation forecast at the top of the hour with:

2-year inflation forecast for Q3 coming in last quarter at 2.79%

1-year inflation forecast for Q3 came in last quarter at 4.28%

