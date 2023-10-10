World Bank Chief Economist Indermit Gill spoke with Reuters in an interview on Monday

Rising debt levels among "seemingly healthy" countries in Asia could drag growth in the region below currently forecast levels

said surprisingly high debt levels in Asia were a concern, noting that increased government borrowing from domestic markets would limit the level of credit available to private firms, resulting in faltering investment.

"We have a simultaneous problems: too much debt and too little investment,"

"There's a lot of government consumption and private consumption being financed through debt. There is not a lot of investment being financed through credit, and that's not great."

The result could be "much lower growth" than we were forecasting

