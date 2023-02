In a report issued at the end of January the WGC said central bank gold buying in 2022 was the highest in decades.

They've now issued a correction:

Update as of 7th February 2023: following a correction to the historical data from 1950-1969, Gold Demand Trends has been amended to report that 2022 was a record year for annual central bank buying. Previously, 2022 had been reported as the second-highest year on record.

Yowza!