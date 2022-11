Crypto currency lender BlockFi is preparing for potential bankruptcy filing after voting withdrawals of customer deposits and acknowledging it has a significant exposure to FTX. BlockFi is planning to layoff workers. The company is based in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Bitcoin is trading at $16,958. The low for the day reached 16,511. The high for the day reached $17,095. The impact from the FTX on Bitcoin, has seemed to run it's course for now at least.