The Wall Street Journal is reporting that newly installed Chicago Fed Pres. Austan Goolsbee is under consideration for the vice chair position at the Fed, replacing the departing Lael Brainard. Brainard was officially announced as the new director of National Economic Council yesterday. She will leave the central bank next week.

Goolsbee took over for departing Chicago Fed Pres. Evans just last month. He previously was the top economic advisor to Pres. Obama. He was also a professor of economics at the University of Chicago Booth school of business.

In his first meeting as a Fed president, he voted to raise interest rates by 25 basis points. It is not commented on the economy or on policy since becoming Chicago Fed President.

Clearly, Goolsbee has come out swinging in his short tenure at the Fed.