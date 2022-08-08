The Wall Street Wall Street Wall Street is part of the Financial District in New York City and one of the most iconic streets in the world. It is synonymous with US financial markets, and home to the world’s two largest stock exchanges by market capitalization – the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ.The area is also home, be it presently or historically to many other key exchanges. This includes the New York Mercantile Exchange, the New York Board of Trade, the New York Futures Exchange (NYFE), and the former American Stock Exchange, all of which at one time headquartered on Wall Street.Impact of Wall Street on Financial MarketsThe direct economic impacts of Wall Street activities extend beyond New York City. The term itself carries enormous weight as a central hub in the financial community, including multiple markets.This includes publicly traded companies that are traditionally lumped into this designation.Wall Street still retains its importance as a strategic location worldwide where a number of financial institutions are based. However, over several decades the globalization of finance has led to many financial institutions being established elsewhere.Wall Street is also important in the media, commonly representing the “Street”. This term is routinely used when discussing markets, stocks, or even financial data or consensuses. The US market and by extension, Wall Street is open from its usual trading hours from 9:30 EST to 16:00 EST, Monday to Friday.Wall Street has also been famously depicted in movies and television series given its iconic status in the US. Wall Street is part of the Financial District in New York City and one of the most iconic streets in the world. It is synonymous with US financial markets, and home to the world’s two largest stock exchanges by market capitalization – the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ.The area is also home, be it presently or historically to many other key exchanges. This includes the New York Mercantile Exchange, the New York Board of Trade, the New York Futures Exchange (NYFE), and the former American Stock Exchange, all of which at one time headquartered on Wall Street.Impact of Wall Street on Financial MarketsThe direct economic impacts of Wall Street activities extend beyond New York City. The term itself carries enormous weight as a central hub in the financial community, including multiple markets.This includes publicly traded companies that are traditionally lumped into this designation.Wall Street still retains its importance as a strategic location worldwide where a number of financial institutions are based. However, over several decades the globalization of finance has led to many financial institutions being established elsewhere.Wall Street is also important in the media, commonly representing the “Street”. This term is routinely used when discussing markets, stocks, or even financial data or consensuses. The US market and by extension, Wall Street is open from its usual trading hours from 9:30 EST to 16:00 EST, Monday to Friday.Wall Street has also been famously depicted in movies and television series given its iconic status in the US. Read this Term Journal (gated) with this on the latest on the talks:

Negotiations between Iran and the U.S. on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal are close to completion, the European Union’s senior negotiator at the talks said Sunday evening, but it remained unclear whether Tehran will accept the final deal.

The text of an agreement could be closed in coming hours, said the EU’s Enrique Mora, the coordinator of the talks. However, Iran must still decide whether to set aside its demand that the nuclear deal can only be revived if a multiyear United Nations atomic agency probe into its nuclear program is closed.

Oil traders are watching the negotiations. If agreement is cemented it'll (eventually) mean more Iranian oil flowing back to global markets. Both the US and Iran would be in favour of this.

Stay tuned I guess.

Oil update: