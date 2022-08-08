The Wall Street Journal (gated) with this on the latest on the talks:

  • Negotiations between Iran and the U.S. on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal are close to completion, the European Union’s senior negotiator at the talks said Sunday evening, but it remained unclear whether Tehran will accept the final deal.
  • The text of an agreement could be closed in coming hours, said the EU’s Enrique Mora, the coordinator of the talks. However, Iran must still decide whether to set aside its demand that the nuclear deal can only be revived if a multiyear United Nations atomic agency probe into its nuclear program is closed.

Oil traders are watching the negotiations. If agreement is cemented it'll (eventually) mean more Iranian oil flowing back to global markets. Both the US and Iran would be in favour of this.

Stay tuned I guess.

Oil update:

