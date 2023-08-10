The WSJ reports that Sen. Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) is contemplating a departure from the Democratic Party to become an independent. During a West Virginia radio program, Manchin expressed his considerations, stating, “I would think very seriously about that. I’ve been thinking about that for quite some time.” He further emphasized his current dissatisfaction with both major parties, remarking, “I can’t accept either party right now.”

Manchin's influence in the Senate is undeniable, especially given the Democrats' narrow majority of 51 seats compared to the Republicans' 49. He has strategically used his vote to shape Biden administration policies. For instance, he offered support for the Inflation Reduction Act's climate and tax bill, but only under the conditions that the proposal would also approve a natural-gas pipeline and revamp the energy permitting process.

Representing a predominantly Republican state, Manchin's potential re-election campaign would undoubtedly be challenging.

As for his decision timeline, Manchin is expected to announce his intentions close to the filing deadline next January. He won his last election by 3% points

Recall, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I., Ariz.) (another tweener with influence in the Senate) transitioned to being an independent last year but continues to align with the Democratic caucus. .