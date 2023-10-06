The price of WTI crude futures are settling at $82.79. That's up $0.48 or 0.58%. Since then the price has rallied up to $82.98.
For the week, the price is still down sharply by -8.57% currently that is the sharpest fall since March 13, 2023 week
