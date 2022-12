The price of WTI crude oil is settling at $74.25. That is down -$2.68 or -3.48% on the day. The new low for the year reached $73.44. The high reached $77.86

Traders are worried about slowing global demand.

The average price in the US for a gallon is at $3.38. One year ago it was at $3.35. The high price for the year was in June and $5.01

