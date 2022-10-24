The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $84.58. That's down $0.47 or -0.55%
The closing level is near the midpoint of the days trading range. The low price reached $82.66. The high price was at $85.82.
Looking at the hourly chart, the high price today stalled ahead of the 200 hour MA (green line currently at $85.88).Staying below, keeps the sellers more in control.
The price of natural gas meanwhile is up around $0.30 or 5.68% at $5.72. That is off the low at $5.295. The lows today (and on Friday) did dipped briefly below the July 5 low at $5.328 (but selling could not be maintained). The high price back on August 23 reached $9.96 before reversing and retracing completely the move up from the July low.
