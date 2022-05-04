Reuters sources on the latest on oil sanctions:

EU proposes ban in one month's time of shipping, financing and insurance services for the transport of Russian oil worldwide

A ban on Russian oil would be effective in six months, with no gradual phase-out, both for the spot market and existing contracts

Bulgaria will seek an exemption if the EU agrees, according to Deputy PM Vassilev. Bulgaria gets 100% of its oil from Russia.

This is more-aggressive than had been assumed, especially after reports yesterday said there was discord. I still wonder if this falls apart due to Hungary or someone else blocking it.

Meanwhile, the API data yesterday showed a mammoth draw in oil + products:

Crude -3479k

Gasoline -4500K

Distillates -4457K

Add in the SPR drawdown and it's close to 15 million barrels.