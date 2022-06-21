The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $109.52. That's up $1.53 on the day.
The high price reached $111.16. The low price extended to $106.82.
The July contract went off the board today settling at $110.65 up $1.02 or 0.93%
The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $109.52. That's up $1.53 on the day.
The high price reached $111.16. The low price extended to $106.82.
The July contract went off the board today settling at $110.65 up $1.02 or 0.93%
Tags
Most Popular
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read