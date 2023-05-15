The price of WTI crude oil futures is settling at $71.11. That's up $1.07 or 1.53%. The high price reached $71.69. The low price was $69.41

Crude oil futures have closed down for 4 consecutive weeks. Last week the price fell -1.82%. Since the high on April 13 at $83.53. The price has moved down -14.74%. The extreme low came in on May 4 at $63.64.

Natural gas continued its move to the upside after Friday's gain helped by Baker Hughes recount which saw a 16 rig decline in the current week. Last week the price of natural gas rose 9.20%. The price of natural gas has been up 4 of the last 5 trading weeks. The price today is currently up $0.12 at $2.50 up 4.95%.