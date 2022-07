Oil is in an epic battle between supply and demand at the moment.

Indication of supply are tight and weekend news about a strike in Norway and production shutdowns in Libya combined with Chinese reopening optimism to send it $3 higher.

Now though, it's down nearly $3 to $105.44 on global growth worries. The demand side is showing sign of strain due to high prices.

The latest leg down erases the past two days of gains. Friday's low of $104.55 is now in focus.