Earlier today, Russian officials announced that Xi would soon be visiting Moscow.

The trip could coincide with the Feb 24 anniversary of Russia's war on Ukraine, though Beijing has yet to confirm the visit.

“This year, Russia and China will join efforts to enhance and promote further bilateral relations between the two governments,” Russia’s state-owned news agency TASS said, citing the foreign ministry.

“As you know, [Putin] has invited [Xi] on an official visit this spring. We proceed from the understanding that this will be the central event in the bilateral agenda for 2023,” the ministry said.

China is under pressure to distance itself from Russia but appears to be defiant. Before the war, China and Russia spoke about 'friendship without limits' though China has repeatedly said it wants peace in Ukraine.