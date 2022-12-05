EURUSD daily

Societe Generale Research likes long EUR/USD into year-end targeting 1.10 with a stop at 1.0190.

"Year-end short covering and market bias to be upbeat about 2023 should help the euro. There has been a series of positive euro performances in December in recent years, followed by a correction in January. That partly reflects euro shorts being covered and partly optimism that the European economic outlook is going to improve," SocGen notes.

"But EUR/USD is 14% below its long-term average and 8% below its average since the January 2015 move to negative rates. There is a lot of bad news embedded in current prices," SocGen adds.

