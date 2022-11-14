US Treasury Secretary Yellen, wide ranging comments.

  • She and Biden will push for actions at G20 summit to support debt-burdened developing countries
  • Says US Will impose new sanctions on trans-national network procuring technology for Russian military industrial complex
  • Sanctions on Russian military technology will designate 14 individual, 28 entities
  • US Treasury responsible for implementing tax rules on US Clean energy subsidies, will try to address concerns of France, other countries
  • Widely expected that China's economy will slow over time
  • Hoping that as result of biden-xi meeting, US and China will engage more intensively on economic issues
  • Europe energy difficulties could precipitate a recession
  • Says she and le Maire reaffirmed their commitment to Russian oil price cap, will determine price level in coming weeks
  • the price cap is a benefit to China, India, and other buyers of Russian oil