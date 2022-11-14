US Treasury Secretary Yellen, wide ranging comments.
- She and Biden will push for actions at G20 summit to support debt-burdened developing countries
- Says US Will impose new sanctions on trans-national network procuring technology for Russian military industrial complex
- Sanctions on Russian military technology will designate 14 individual, 28 entities
- US Treasury responsible for implementing tax rules on US Clean energy subsidies, will try to address concerns of France, other countries
- Widely expected that China's economy will slow over time
- Hoping that as result of biden-xi meeting, US and China will engage more intensively on economic issues
- Europe energy difficulties could precipitate a recession
- Says she and le Maire reaffirmed their commitment to Russian oil price cap, will determine price level in coming weeks
- the price cap is a benefit to China, India, and other buyers of Russian oil