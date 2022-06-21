US Treasury Secretary Yellen remarks:

  • Believes there is a path to bringing down inflation while maintaining a strong labor market
  • Traditional recession measure of two consecutive quarters of negative growth 'has typically worked' but recessions aren't all alike
  • Most economists do not believe the US will enter recession because they are taking into account unique post-pandemic economic features
  • An increase in low labor force participation could take some pressure off inflation

Headlines via Reuters

Optimistic Yellen.

