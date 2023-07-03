Yellen will travel to Beijing this week to meet with top Chinese officials. July 6 to 9 meetings.

Comments from a Senior US Treasury Official:

will emphasise that targeted US actions are not intended to gain economic advantage over Cahin

US not seeking to decouple the US and Chinese economies

Talks will address areas of concern and ways the world’s two largest economies can work together to deal with global challenges

The official adds that doesn't expect significant breakthroughs from Yellen's talks. Says they are aimed at expanding communication at the sub-cabinet level.