Inflation is a top priority for Biden, policymakers to address

Keeping California ports open is vital to not exacerbate supply chain issues

Yellen was humble enough to admit earlier in the day that she was wrong about the inflation path, after having said that inflation only posed a "small risk" last year. Her comments above aren't anything major but this was what she said earlier:

"As I mentioned, there have been unanticipated and large shocks to the economy that have boosted energy and food prices and supply bottlenecks that have affected our economy badly that I didn't - at the time - didn't fully understand, but we recognize that now."