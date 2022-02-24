There are reports that cruise and ballistic missiles are being launched at Ukrainian military bases and airfields. At this point, that almost seems obvious.

US Senator Marco Rubio also reports that "Russian aircraft are now en route to conduct additional targeted strikes on a number of key defense sites through all of Ukraine."

And now: "Long range missile launches from #Russia are now underway They are headed towards various pre-selected military sites throughout Ukraine."

I don't know if there's much more to say about military updates. This is a full-scale operation and Putin has already said he wants to 'de-militarize' Ukraine. It will be a question of how hard Ukraine fights back on that front.

As for markets, we've heard European officials say that they don't want to sanction Russian oil and gas but you have to think there will be some hysteria now. However cutting off those supplies could cause immense pain for energy prices globally, but particularly in Europe.

I still think the most-straight-forward trade on all this is buying the yen. It's starting to move now, though  GBP  / JPY  illustrates how it's still a modest move.

GBPJPY daily