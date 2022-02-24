The enemy is slowly advancing in the Chernihiv region (north of Kiev)

We're listening to the sound of a new iron curtain

Russian forces trying to capture Chernoby plant

If European leaders don't help Ukraine today, tomorrow the war will knock on your doors

There's a huge open question about how much Russia can capture, how quickly and how hard Ukraine will fight back.

An unnamed US official said Russia's plan is to 'decapitate' Ukraine leadership, presumably by taking Kiev. They also said that the majority of troops from Russia are not expected in the initial phase.