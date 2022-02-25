Says Europe reaction has been insufficient, slow help to Ukraine while Russia attacks

Calls on European citizens to protest to force governments into more decisive action

The headline is surely a pun intended moment but unfortunately, some European countries just don't have the appetite to swallow any sanctions that involves kicking Russia out of the SWIFT payment system. Germany was the latest to comment that doing so would be detrimental to the financial system in a "tell me you're not going to kick Russia out of SWIFT without telling me you're not going to kick Russia out of SWIFT moment".