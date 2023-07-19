In Q2 2023, Zions Bancorporation (ZION) reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11, exceeding the expected $1.09.

The bank's deposits were reported at $74.32 billion, significantly higher than the expected $68.49 billion.

Zions posted a net interest margin of 2.92%, slightly above the anticipated 2.87%.

The bank's net charge-offs were $13 million, lower than the expected $15.1 million.

The non-interest income was reported at $189 million, far exceeding the expected $159.1 million.

Zion is one of the regional banks eyed. The deposit base came in higher than expectations which is good news.

ZION shares are trading up $2.49 or 7.23% at $36.95 in after-hours trading (4:24 PM ET)