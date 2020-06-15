A weak start to the trading week for the major stock indices
Technical Analysis
The S&P and Dow indices down over -2.2%
The week of trading is open, and the major stock indices are opening weaker on the day. The Dow and the S&P art down the most (-2.2%). The NASDAQ index is performing relatively better, but is still down around -1.7%.
A snapshot of the market 5 minutes into the opening is currently showing:
In the US debt market, the yields are lower with a flatter yield curve:
- S&P index -69.62 points or -2.29% at 2971.69
- NASDAQ index -167 points or -1.74% at 9421.72
- Dow industrial average -699 points or -2.73% at 24906.48
- 2 year 0.183%, -1.0 basis points
- 5 year 0.312%, -1.6 basis points
- 10 year 0.665%, -3.7 basis points
- 30 year 1.402%, -5.4 basis points
Spot gold is trading sharply lower at $-22.46 or -1.3% at $1708.29.
WTI crude oil futures are trading sharply lower as well. It currently trades down $1.58 or -4.36% at $34.68.