A weak start to the trading week for the major stock indices

The S&P and Dow indices down over -2.2%

The week of trading is open, and the major stock indices are opening weaker on the day. The Dow and the S&P art down the most (-2.2%). The NASDAQ index is performing relatively better, but is still down around -1.7%.





A snapshot of the market 5 minutes into the opening is currently showing:



S&P index -69.62 points or -2.29% at 2971.69



NASDAQ index -167 points or -1.74% at 9421.72



Dow industrial average -699 points or -2.73% at 24906.48



2 year 0.183%, -1.0 basis points



5 year 0.312%, -1.6 basis points



10 year 0.665%, -3.7 basis points



30 year 1.402%, -5.4 basis points



Spot gold is trading sharply lower at $-22.46 or -1.3% at $1708.29. WTI crude oil futures are trading sharply lower as well. It currently trades down $1.58 or -4.36% at $34.68.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

In the US debt market, the yields are lower with a flatter yield curve: