A weak start to the trading week for the major stock indices

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

The S&P and Dow indices down over -2.2%

The week of trading is open, and the major stock indices are opening weaker on the day. The Dow and the S&P art down the most (-2.2%). The NASDAQ index is performing relatively better, but is still down around -1.7%.

A snapshot of the market 5 minutes into the opening is currently showing:
  • S&P index -69.62 points or -2.29% at 2971.69
  • NASDAQ index -167 points or -1.74% at 9421.72
  • Dow industrial average -699 points or -2.73% at 24906.48
In the US debt market, the yields are lower with a flatter yield curve:
  • 2 year 0.183%, -1.0 basis points
  • 5 year 0.312%, -1.6 basis points
  • 10 year 0.665%, -3.7 basis points
  • 30 year 1.402%, -5.4 basis points
Spot gold is trading sharply lower at $-22.46 or -1.3% at $1708.29.
WTI crude oil futures are trading sharply lower as well. It currently trades down $1.58 or -4.36% at $34.68.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose