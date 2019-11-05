And they're off.... US stocks higher but off pre-market highs

The major indices all closed at new all time highs yesterday

A day after the major indices closed at record highs, the US stocks are now open and trading modestly higher. The levels are off the premarket futures levels and moving lower is the 1st reaction.





The snapshot of the major indices is showing:

S&P index +1.8 points or 0.06% at 3080.08



NASDAQ index +9.1 points or 0.11% at 8443



Dow up 29 points or 0.11% to 27490









Spot gold is tumbling and back below the $1500 level at $1493.90 (down $15.72 or -1.04%)







ForexLive WTI crude oil futures is up $0.59 or 1.03% of $57.12

In the US debt market, yields continue to run higher with the 30 year up 6.7 basis points. The yield curve is also stretching to the upside with the 2-10 year spread up to 22.26 basis points from 19.48 basis points at the close yesterday.