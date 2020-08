1st company to reach that milestone..









Apple has become the 1st company to crack the $2 trillion market cap level.





The company was the f irst to reach $1 trillion market cap back on Aug. 2, 2018. Amazing.





Apple announced a 4 to 1 stock split effective at the end of the month.





On July 31, Apple surpassed Saudi Aramco to become the world's most valuable publicly traded company.



There is nevertheless some resistance against the area (around $467.77).





PS Amazon and Microsoft have market caps at $1.6T BTW.