AUDJPY is one of the weakest pairs today. What are the charts saying?

There was a delayed reaction in the pair

The AUDJPY is currently down about -1.10% on the day, making the pair one of the weakest on the day (the CADJPY is also lower by a similar amount).





The move lower did not really get going until the last hour or so. That was delayed vs. some other pairs.









Technically, however, bearish clues did give sellers some confidence.





Looking at the hour chart above, the clues came from staying below the 100 hour MA (blue line) and also below the 200 hour MA (green line). Staying below each kept the bias down.



Finally, risk off flows out of the AUD pair, sent the pair sharply lower.



What now?





The low today stailled just above the 71.016 lows going back to August 13th at 71.027. That swing area (see red circles) were broken on August 7, August 12 and early on August 13th, but momentum lower was limited. If the pair is going lower, get and stay below the 71.00 level will be eyed.





Risk for shorts now? I would expect the 71.245 and 71.364 levels to be levels to eye for sellers. They are old swing levels from August 14 and August 13 (a swing high before breaking higher).