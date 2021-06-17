GBP/JPY is rolling over right where it was supposed to

GBP/JPY down big today

GBP/JPY is down 131 pips today to 153.53 and the leg lower comes right after a failed test of the 2018 high.





had a look at this chart three weeks ago because it was the best-perfoming FX trade in May. I highlighted the 2018 high of 156.61 as huge resistance level and while I liked it, I noted it was a "it's a 'buy on the break' trade not a 'buy and hope for a break'."



