GBP/JPY is rolling over right where it was supposed to

GBP/JPY is down 131 pips today to 153.53 and the leg lower comes right after a failed test of the 2018 high.

Now it looks like that break isn't coming. What's doubly worrisome is the worrisome rise i n UK covid cases and Sunak saying today that no more support is coming for businesses. I don't think that's going to halt the recovery in the UK but the risks are creeping up.