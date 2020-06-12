AUD/JPY shorts were the best trade this week in a reversal of last week

AUD/JPY fell 4% this week





The yen was the runaway top performer this week while the Australian dollar lagged. It was a classic risk-off pattern in the currency leaderboard.







In AUD/JPY specifically, notice that the pair took out the December high by a few pips only to stall out and crumble. It also made a head-fake above the 100-wma. Still, the decline this week didn't match the rally during the week before so the bias is still higher but I would get out of the way or get short on a break of the 200-dma at 72.26







Overall, this chart offers a great barometer for risk appetite.



