AUDUSD extends to a new session high and looks toward trend line/swing area

The 100 and 200 hour MA are close support.







On the downside, the 100 and 200 hour MAs come in at 0.60652 to 0.60691 area. That MA area is a barometer for the market sentiment on the downside. Move below and stay below, would shift the bias to the downside. Stay above and the battle remains between the topside trend line/swing area, and the MAs below.



The AUDUSD moved up to a new session high in the last hour of trading as risk on flows continue. The high extended to 0.61057 but has stalled ahead of a topside trend line at 0.61163 and a swing area at the 06111 to 0.61248 area. The price has rotated back lower.