AUDUSD moves above a topside trend line after higher CPI

Breaking higher. First positive day after 8 straight down days?  Close above 0.6872. 

The Australian CPI came in higher than expected and that is giving the AUDUSD a lift.

The price before the report was trading at session lows (and lowest level since June 19) at 0.6962. The pair has moved to a new high at 0.68895.

In the process, a trend line at 0.6881 has been broken.   That is a  tilt to the upside technically for a pair that has been down for 8 straight days. The close yesterday was at 0.6872. I would look for the 0.6772-81 to be an area where buyers will take a shot that the bottom is in place for now for the pair. 

The AUDUSD has been down for 8 straight days
