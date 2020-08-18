AUD/USD resistance ahead noted just above 0.7240

Technical Analysis

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | aud

Credit Suisse note the recent highs just above 0.7240 will act as resistance.

  • AUD/USD remains in a rangebound environment
  • our expectation of a lengthier consolidation phase above the crucial 'neckline' to the large 'head & shoulders' base at 0.7076
  • its recent highs at 0.7243/46 … fresh selling is expected at this point as bears try to maintain the range, a break above here would end this range and see the upmove resume, with resistance seen thereafter at the late July and the 2019 high at 0.7284/95
  • Support moves initially to 0.7132/29, which includes the 21-day exponential average, which ideally holds. 
  • Removal of here could see a fall back to the aforementioned 'neckline' at 0.7076, where we would expect to see a more important effort to hold


Some straightforward comments from CS, worth considering. 



