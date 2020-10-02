AUDUSD stays above 100 hour MA on dips today

Hanging below 50% of the range since September 16

The AUDUSD move lower on the news of the president's positive Covid test. The move to the session lows did stall ahead of its 100 hour moving average. After a bump higher off that low, the price then stalled against its 50% midpoint of the trading range since September 16 at 0.71748.









The price action sets the boundaries for support and resistance.



