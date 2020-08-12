AUDUSD test moving average levels

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | audusd

Peaking above the 100 hour MA for the 2nd consecutive day. Can the price stay above the  MA level now?

The AUDUSD has moved to new session highs and in the process has peek above the 100 hour moving average. That moving average currently comes in at 0.71704. The high price just reached 0.7173.  Recall from yesterday's trade, the price also took a quick look above its 100 hour moving average only to rotate back to the downside.

Peaking above the 100 hour MA for the 2nd consecutive day. Can the price stay above the  MA level now?
Key level for both the buyers and sellers.  If the high is once again in place, a move back below the 200 hour moving average at 0.71647 will be eyed for some comfort.  Until then, however, the buyers can still hold on to the hope that the buying can continue.   
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose