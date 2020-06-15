AUDUSD trades between 100/200 hour MAs

100 hour MA at 0.6903

The AUDUSD has moved to a new session high as stocks and yield rebound, sending the risk pairs higher. The run to the upside has taken the price of the AUDUSD above the 100 hour MA and the 50% of the move down from last week's high at 0.69193. The pair has not been able to extend above the 200 hour MA at 0.69299 though (at least yet).









If the price is to go higher, getting above that MA level will be eyed.



Close risk for the longs is the 100 hour MA.





We are seeing some retracing of the gains in the stocks in the near term, which should limit the upside.



The S&P index is up 14.7 points or 0.47% the 3055.40. The high price reached 3079.76

NASDAQ index is up 105 points or 1.09% at 9693. The high price reached 9756



Dow is up 188 points or 0.73% at 25719. The high reached 25891.58

Nevertheless, watching the 100 hour MA as a close risk level now.